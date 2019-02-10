Russia's Gazprombank says Venezuela's PDVSA has not opened new accounts

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprombank said on Sunday that Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA opened accounts with the bank several years ago and has not opened any accounts recently.

Reuters reported on Saturday that PDVSA was telling customers of its joint ventures to deposit oil sales proceeds in an account recently opened at Gazprombank.

“We stress that no new accounts have been opened and the bank does not plan to open any new accounts,” Gazprombank said. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Jason Neely)