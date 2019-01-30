Venezuela's PDVSA struggles to discharge some fuel imports -board member

CARACAS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA is facing problems discharging some tankers carrying imported fuel because new U.S. sanctions are making it difficult to complete payments, a member of the company’s board told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, PDVSA will insist the fuel cargoes are discharged and will try to find a way to pay for them, the board member Wills Rangel told Reuters. Rangel also heads the PDVSA labor union. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, writing by Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)