WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States would continue to bring pressure on Venezuela’s oil industry and would stand firm on sanctions against the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA .

Pence, in a meeting with families of American Citgo executives detained in Venezuela, said oil prices had been quite low and competitive recently. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)