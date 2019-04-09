Venezuela National Assembly approves expansion to PDVSA ad-hoc board

CARACAS, April 9 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly on Tuesday approved an expansion of the ad hoc board of state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to nine members from the current five, and also allowed it to negotiate foreign debt.

The board’s new head will be former PDVSA executive Luis Pacheco, said lawmaker Elias Matta, head of the assembly’s energy commission. The expanded board would also be able to represent the company overseas, Matta said in congress. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, Corina Pons and Marianna Parraga; editing by Jonathan Oatis)