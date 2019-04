CARACAS, April 24 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly’s finance committee on Wednesday authorized a $71 million interest payment on state-owned oil company PDVSA’s 2020 bond, which is backed by shares in its crown jewel overseas asset, U.S. refinery Citgo.

The full parliament is expected to vote on the payment next week. The interest payment is due on April 27, but there is a 30-day grace period. (Reporting by Mayela Armas Writing by Luc Cohen)