Venezuela's main oil port halted following blackout -sources, data

PUNTO FIJO, March 26 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s main oil port of Jose, operated by state-run company PDVSA, has been halted following a massive power blackout on Monday, according to sources close to the facility.

The most recent oil shipment for export, on very large crude carrier Dragon chartered by Russia’s Rosneft, left the Jose terminal on March 24, according to Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking data and PDVSA’s trade documents. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)