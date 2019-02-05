Russia's Rosneft says constantly monitoring its oil projects in Venezuela

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it was constantly monitoring its commercial projects in Venezuela where state oil company PDVSA was hit by U.S. sanctions last week amid political turmoil in the country.

Rosneft said in its full-year report published on Tuesday that its commercial relations with PDVSA were being carried out on the basis of contracts between the two entities and in line with international and domestic laws and norms. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)