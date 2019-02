SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Venezuela should honour its debt obligations to Russia despite the political situation in Caracas, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Siluanov, speaking to reporters at a conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, added that Venezuela had not requested any new financial help from Russia. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones)