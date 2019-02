MOSCOW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Minister of Industry Tareck El Aissami will hold talks with the Russian government in Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited a source as saying.

Venezuela, an ally of Moscow, is in political turmoil and faces sanctions imposed by the United States. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Robin Pomeroy)