Trading arm of Russia's Lukoil stops swap operations in Venezuela

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco has stopped carrying out swap operations with Venezuela since U.S. sanctions were imposed on the Latin American country’s state oil company in January, Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Thursday.

Alekperov also said he hoped the global oil output deal in place between OPEC and non-OPEC countries would only be temporary and that Lukoil planned to produce between 82 million and 83 million tonnes of oil in Russia this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)