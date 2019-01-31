Spain court agrees to extradite former Venezuelan deputy minister to US

MADRID, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A Spanish court agreed on Thursday to extradite former Venezuelan deputy energy minister Nervis Villalobos to the United States, to face charges related to a scheme to solicit bribes in exchange for favourable treatment from state oil company PDVSA.

Villalobos was arrested in Spain October 2017 at the request of U.S. authorities.

Villalobos has five days to appeal the extradition order, the High Court said in a ruling. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day, editing by Axel Bugge)