BSM says likely to stop managing Venezuelan tankers soon

LISBON, March 14 (Reuters) - Maritime contractor Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) is considering to stop managing Venezuelan state-oil company PDVSA’s tankers by the end of this month or in April after recent U.S. sanctions against the country, BSM said on Thursday.

It also said in a statement the recent political developments made managing assets for the Venezuelan government “an almost impossible task”, and it was working on returning Venezuelan vessels to PDVSA’s PDV Marina and its subsidiaries.

