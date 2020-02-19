Trafigura to comply with U.S. sanctions against Rosneft trading arm - Ifax

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Commodity trader Trafigura Group will comply with the U.S. sanctions against Rosneft Trading SA until a deadline set by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control expires, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed sanctions on the trading arm of Russian oil major Rosneft, which has been the largest intermediary of Venezuelan oil. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Jane Merriman)