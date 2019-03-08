U.S. allows more time to wind down Venezuelan oil contracts -U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - The United States is giving individuals and entities more time to wind down certain financial contracts or other agreements related to Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Friday.

“OFAC is extending the expiration date of provisions relating to the wind down of certain financial contracts or other agreements involving, or linked to” certain listed bonds “or to certain Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. securities,” the department said in a notice on its website. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert)