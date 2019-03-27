UPDATE 2-Trump tells Russia to get its troops out of Venezuela

(Recasts with Trump comments)

By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Russia to pull its troops from Venezuela and warned that “all options” were open to make that happen.

“Russia has to get out,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, where he met with Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Two Russian air force planes landed outside Caracas on Saturday carrying nearly 100 Russian troops. The U.S. government believes the troops include special forces and cybersecurity personnel.

Asked how he would make Russian forces leave, Trump said: “We’ll see. All options are open.”

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with Rosales to express support for her husband, who invoked the constitution to assume the interim presidency in January, saying President Nicolas Maduro’s re-election was not legitimate.

“The United States views Russia’s arrival of military planes this weekend as an unwelcome provocation,” Pence told reporters.

“We call on Russia today to cease all support of the Maduro regime and stand with Juan Guaido and stand with nations across this hemisphere and across the world until freedom is restored,” Pence said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)