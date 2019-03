WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on the Russian bank Evrofinance Mosnarbank over its dealings with the Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control gave no other details in a statement posted to its website.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann