Russia: U.S. sanctions on Rosneft won't hurt our ties with Venezuela

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that new U.S. sanctions on a subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft over Venezuela were a violation of international law and that they would not affect Moscow’s ties with Caracas.

The Kremlin was commenting after Washington tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a Rosneft subsidiary that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has said provides a lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton)