Jan 22 (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA has launched several tenders on the open market to sell up to 4.45 million barrels of crude while buying 1.2 million barrels of gasoline for delivery from late January through mid-February, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The offers aim to compensate for very low domestic refining, according to the sources. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)