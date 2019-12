SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The bottom line of Brazilian retailer Via Varejo will be negatively impacted by just over 1 billion reais due to an internal probe that found accounting fraud at the company, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The internal investigation had already been announced by the retailer, which also concluded in its audit that there were material weaknesses in its internal controls. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Sandra Maler)