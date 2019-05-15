Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Via Varejo says shareholder Klein mulling raising stake - filing

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - Michel Klein, whose family is one of Via Varejo SA’s largest shareholders, with a 25.2% stake, is considering hiring a financial advisor to buy more listed shares in the company, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Still, Klein told the company no decision has been made yet regarding the acquisition of additional shares, the company said.

A subsidiary of Brazil’s Grupo Pão de Açucar (GPA) , controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , Via Varejo has been for sale since November 2016. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

