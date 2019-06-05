Brazilian retailer Via Varejo launches digital bank targeting low-income clients

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian electronics and appliance retailer Via Varejo launched a digital bank targeting low-income clients in partnership with Boston-based startup Airfox, according to a filing on Wednesday.

Unlike other App-based platforms, the so-called BanQi will also have physical presence by using the almost 800 Casas Bahia stores as branches for cash withdrawals, deposits, pre-paid cell phone recharge, bill payments and other transactions - all free of charge. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Diane Craft)