SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jewelry retailer Vivara SA has priced its initial public offering at 24 reais per share, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The pricing was in the middle of the range set by the banks advising the company, between 21.17 reais and 25.40 reais. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)