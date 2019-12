LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is another member of the Tencent-led consortium buying a 10% stake in Vivendi’s Universal Music Group, a source familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Qatar’s state investor, QIA, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in Dubai; writing by Josephine Mason in London; editing by Keith Weir