February 7, 2019 / 7:14 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Voestalpine sees full-year revenue to exceed last year's

VIENNA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine on Thursday said nine-months revenue increased 5 percent and confirmed its operating profit fell 37 percent in the same period.

It also confirmed its full-year outlook of earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to fall to 750 million euros ($851.85 million) this business year.

The Austrian group said it sees full-year revenue surpass last year’s level of 12.9 billon euros after it reached 9.95 billion in the nine months through December.

Voestalpine lowered its full-year EBIT forecast for the second time in four months in January, blaming a difficult production ramp-up in the United States and provisions in connection with a German cartel investigation.

$1 = 0.8803 euros $1 = 0.8804 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Tassilo Hummel

