Volkswagen Mexico won't talk of restart while state decree in place

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen said on Monday it had satisfied federal requirements to resume production in Mexico but would not make announcements about renewing operations as long as a decree in the state of Puebla remains in effect.

The government of Puebla, where Volkswagen and its luxury brand unit Audi have major plants, said on Friday conditions “do not exist” yet for a restart, even as carmakers with plants in other states have signalled they are being allowed to reopen. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo)