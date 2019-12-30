France's Voltalia to invest $247 mln in new Brazilian plants - paper

SAO PAULO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - French energy company Voltalia SA plans to invest 1 billion reais ($247.24 million) in Brazil to build new wind farms, solar and hydroelectric plants over the next few years, its Chief Executive Robert Klein told local newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Monday.

The investment planned will lift Voltalia’s installed capacity in Brazil to 1 gigawatt (GW) compared to 483 megawatts (MW) currently, the media outlet reported.

Klein added Brazil will continue to be the group’s main global operation, representing more than half of its installed capacity by 2023.

$1 = 4.0446 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens