Votorantim Cimentos names Fibria CEO as its new global head

SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian cement company Votorantim Cimentos SA said on Monday it has named the chief executive of pulpmaker Fibria Celulose SA to take over its global operations.

Marcelo Castelli will assume the position in February, after a merger between Fibria and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA is concluded, Votorantim Cimentos said in a statement.

The company is the cement arm of privately-held industrial conglomerate Votorantim Group.

Castelli is taking the place of Walter Dissinger, who held the post for the past five years. Castelli started with Votorantim in 1997 and led the merger of Aracruz with Votorantim Celulose e Papel, which became Fibria in 2009. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Writing by Brad Brooks; editing by Bill Berkrot)