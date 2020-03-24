Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim names Schmidt as new CEO

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian industrial conglomerate Votorantim SA on Tuesday appointed Joao Schmidt as its new chief executive, effective on May 4, replacing Joao Miranda.

Schmidt joined the group in 2014 as a director of corporate development, after a stint at Goldman Sachs & Co as managing director.

Votorantim said in a statement that it had been planning Miranda’s succession for the last two years.

Miranda, who joined the group in 2009, will continue as a board member of Votorantim Cimentos SA and will join the board of directors of Banco BV soon, he said in an e-mail.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Marguerita Choy