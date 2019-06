WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc has agreed to pay a penalty of over $144 million to settle charges by the U.S. markets regulator that its Brazilian unit violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, according to regulatory filings.

This penalty is in addition to the $138 million it has agreed to pay to settle charges with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; editing by Jonathan Oatis)