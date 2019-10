MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Walmart de Mexico, Mexico’s largest retailer, on Wednesday reported a 6.6% jump in third-quarter net profit, surpassing analysts’ expectations despite a weakening consumer environment.

The company, known as Walmex, raked in 9.25 billion pesos ($469 million) in net profit during the quarter, which ended in September.

$1 = 19.7205 pesos at end of September