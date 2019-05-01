Julian Assange appears in London court for sentencing over breaking bail

LONDON, May 1 (Reuters) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a London court on Wednesday to be sentenced for breaking bail after almost seven years holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy.

Assange, who was dragged out of the embassy last month and charged by the United States for one of the biggest ever leaks of classified information, wore a black jacket over a grey sweatshirt.

Appearing before Southwark Crown Court, Assange confirmed his name and sipped water from a plastic cup. He was convicted last month of skipping bail in 2012 after an extradition order to Sweden over an allegation of rape.

To some, Assange is a hero for exposing what supporters cast as abuse of power by modern states and for championing free speech. But to others, he is a dangerous rebel who has undermined U.S. security. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)