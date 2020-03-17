UPDATE 1-Brazil's XP profit triples in first quarterly results after IPO

(Adds segment details)

March 17 (Reuters) - XP Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that more than tripled, as Brazil’s largest digital broker managed to add more clients in a market dominated by traditional banks and bolstered assets under custody.

Founded in 2001 as an independent financial adviser, XP has been challenging Brazil’s top five banks, which hold a vast majority of the total assets in the sector.

XP’s active client base grew 91% to 1.7 million in the fourth quarter, boosting assets under custody to 409 billion reais ($81.77 billion), which more than doubled from a year earlier.

This is XP’s first quarterly earnings report as a public company after it listed its shares on the Nasdaq in December. The company is currently valued at over $10 billion.

Net income rose to 390 million reais from 113 million reais a year earlier. Gross revenue rose 90% to 1.82 billion reais. ($1 = 5.0020 reais) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)