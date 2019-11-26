UPDATE 1-Former Actis partner joins XP to offer private equity funds -sources

(Adds XP comments, context)

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm XP Inc is preparing to launch private equity funds, as the company seeks to offer a broader investment portfolio ahead of its planned IPO, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Former Actis partner Chu Kong has joined XP as a partner to lead the firm’s private equity strategy, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

At Actis, Kong was responsible for buying a stake in XP in 2010, which it completely divested in 2016.

Both XP and Kong declined to comment on the matter.

The move comes as XP, which has more than 1.5 million clients and 350 billion reais ($83.40 billion) in assets under custody, prepares to list its shares on Nasdaq in December.

XP’s largest shareholders include founder and Chief Executive Officer Guilherme Benchimol, private equity firm General Atlantic, and Brazil’s largest private sector lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA.

Founded in 2001, XP has become the country’s largest independent investment firm, luring billions of reais in assets from individuals who previously parked their money with retail banks.

XP’s business was mainly boosted by fixed income products for years, but as Brazilian interest rates hit record low levels, the firm has diversified its product portfolio. Private equity funds are part of this strategy.

In the first nine months of 2019, XP posted revenues of 3.7 billion reais and net income of 699 million reais, according to a recent filing ahead of the IPO, expected to be priced next month.

