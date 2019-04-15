UPDATE 2-Lundin Mining to buy Yamana Gold's copper mine in Brazil for $1 bln

(Adds share prices in fifth paragraph, analyst comment in sixth)

April 15 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp said on Monday it would acquire a Brazilian gold-copper mine of Yamana Gold Inc for more than $1 billion, helping to boost its base metals production after a failed acquisition attempt last year.

The Chapada mine, located about 270 kilometers (168 miles)northwest of the nation’s capital of Brasilia, began operating in 2007 and is expected to produce about 54,500 tonnes of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold in 2019.

The deal would increase Lundin’s previous copper production outlook for 2019 by 26 percent, the company said in a statement. Copper accounted for 64 percent of sales and gold for only 4 percent in 2018, according to the company’s website.

Toronto-based Lundin resumed its search for copper assets after it lost a hostile takeover battle for rival Nevsun Resources to China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd in September.

Chief Executive Officer Marie Inkster told Reuters last year the company was on the hunt for copper mines and projects, and was willing to spend up to $3 billion.

Lundin shares jumped as much as 8.5 percent to their highest since July before easing to C$7.22, up 5.7 percent in Toronto. Yamana shares lost 4.1 percent to C$3.28 in Toronto, compared with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index’s 0.3 percent decline.

“We believe the acquisition of the Chapada Copper Mine in Brazil makes sense for Lundin as it gives them a producing, long life copper-gold mine with growth potential, and the price paid appears good,” Sam Crittenden, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note.

The government of new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was elected on promises to roll back environmental and other regulations, said last month it is preparing an overhaul of Brazil’s mining regulations, including opening up indigenous reserves to mining.

The Brazilian government also said last week the country could open a vast reserve in the Amazon rainforest to mining.

Lundin said the deal would immediately add to earnings and operating cash flow per share.

Yamana will receive $800 million in cash, and contingent payments totaling about $225 million, the companies said.

Lundin, which primarily mines copper, nickel and zinc in Chile, the United States, Portugal and Sweden, would fund the purchase from its current cash balance and a part of its $550 million revolving credit facility.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva and Jeffrey Benkoe)