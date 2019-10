Brazil's Yduqs confirms deal talks with Adtalem and other groups - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian for-profit education company Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio Participacoes SA, confirmed on Wednesday it is in deal talks with Adtalem Global Education Inc and other groups.

In a securities filing, Yduqs said its strategic business plan comprises growth via acquisitions, but no decisions have been made so far regarding any transaction.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported Yduqs was in exclusive talks with Adtalem, whose assets could fetch at least 2 billion reais ($478.51 million).

$1 = 4.1796 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens