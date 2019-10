UPDATE 1-Adtalem, Yduqs confirm talks over Brazilian ops- filings

(Updates with Adtalem confirmation)

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Adtalem Global Education Inc and Brazilian for-profit education company Yduqs, formerly known as Estacio Participacoes SA, confirmed on Wednesday they are in talks over Adtalem’s operations in Brazil.

In a securities filing, Adtalem said it is in active negotiations with the Brazilian company for a potential sale of its operations in Brazil, but added there is no assurance that a binding agreement will be reached. Yduqs said it is always considering acquisitions.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported Yduqs was in exclusive talks with Adtalem, whose assets could fetch at least 2 billion reais ($478.51 million).

$1 = 4.1796 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens and Nick Macfie