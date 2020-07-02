Argentina state energy giant YPF says seeks to extend maturity on 2021 bond

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentine state energy giant YPF on Thursday that it was seeking to push back a $1 billion payment on an international bond currently due in March 2021, a move which comes as the sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm said in a statement that it would offer a swap that included a cash payment along with new instruments maturing in 2025. The new bonds would maintain the current coupon of 8.5% with amortization payments starting in 2022, it added.

“YPF is actively looking for competitive alternatives as part of its financial plan for the year, which includes, among other things, the possibility of extending the maturity of this new series to improve its debt profile,” it said. (Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Adam Jourdan)