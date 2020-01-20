Argentine state energy giant YPF plans new debt issuance

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state energy giant YPF is planning new debt issuance to raise funds, even as the South American country grapples with a broader debt crisis and a new Peronist government looks to revive stalled economic growth.

The firm, which is spearheading development of Argentina’s giant Vaca Muerta shale play, said in a statement it would raise $50 million via three issuance on Jan. 22, which could be extended to $150 million.

That would include issuance of two peso-denominated instruments and a 12-month fixed rate dollar series, it said.

YPF will also reopen a Class XLVI bond maturing in 2021 for a further $50 million, which could be extended to $100 million. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Maximilian Heath)