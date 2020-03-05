Argentine energy giant YPF posts 2019 operating loss of 33.4 bln pesos

BUENOS AIRES, March 5 (Reuters) - Argentina state energy giant YPF said on Thursday that it made a net operating loss of 33.4 billion pesos (around $536.39 million) in 2019, hit by a impairment charge, the country’s tough macroeconomic situation and sector policies.

The South American nation, which is home to the huge Vaca Muerta shale play, was rattled last year by recession, high inflation, volatile markets and a mounting debt crisis that has hurt domestic production and investment.

$1 = 62.2290 Argentine pesos Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Adam Jourdan