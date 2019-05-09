Noticias de Mercados
Argentina oil giant YPF swings to net loss in 1st quarter

BUENOS AIRES, May 9 (Reuters) - Argentine oil company YPF SA said on Thursday that it posted a net loss of 8.153 billion pesos ($180.3 million) in the first quarter of the year, following a 5.986-billion-peso profit in the same period of 2018.

State-controlled YPF, which is making a big push in the country’s Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas formation, also said in a filing that its operating profit in the first three months of the year fell 38.7 percent to 10.631 billion pesos. ($1 = 45.2200 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Burin; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

