Argentine oil company YPF posts $51 mln net loss in Q2

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-controlled oil company YPF SA said on Thursday that it posted a net loss of 2.3 billion pesos ($51.4 million) in the second quarter, after a net profit of 1.5 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

YPF added in its earnings statement that its operating profit in the second quarter rose 310.5% year-on-year to 7.2 billion pesos. Its net loss for the period was related to the appreciation of the exchange rate, it added.

1 dollar = 45.29 pesos Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker